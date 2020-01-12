Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.85 and last traded at $88.85, 145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $88.59.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.4858 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

