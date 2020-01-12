Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRNS. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.29.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $81.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.47% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $65.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $420,255.00. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $926,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $472,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,037,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

