Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

VRCA opened at $15.17 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $374.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 4.10.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

