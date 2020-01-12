VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.07 and last traded at $50.07, approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 38,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.