Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.87 and last traded at $40.87, approximately 282 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

