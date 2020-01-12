WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.16%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. WD-40 updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.74-4.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.74-$4.83 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $185.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.72 and a 200-day moving average of $183.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $153.91 and a 12 month high of $199.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 60.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

