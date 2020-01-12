Wedbush Lowers Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush from to in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.36.

Shares of SIX opened at $35.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $64.28. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.19). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Jon L. Luther acquired 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,571.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Roedel acquired 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $249,864.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,738 shares in the company, valued at $738,647.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $850,397 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,816,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

