Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0591 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

EAD stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $8.62.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.