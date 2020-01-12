Wells Fargo & Co Increases Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $170.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $165.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.35.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.41. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,453,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,819,550,000 after buying an additional 145,726 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 45.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,079,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,519,000 after buying an additional 2,213,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,822,000 after buying an additional 177,006 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3,725.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,374,000 after buying an additional 4,146,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,554,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.