Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WSTL opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. Westell Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.39.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.41%.

In related news, CEO Timothy L. Duitsman purchased 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $54,700. 26.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westell Technologies Company Profile

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

