Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Bank of America

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WDC. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Western Digital from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark restated a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital raised Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.16.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19, a P/E/G ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $69.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.82.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $309,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,476,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 4,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $256,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,572,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,351 shares of company stock worth $1,757,953 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

