Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura lowered their price target on Westlake Chemical from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.72.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $81.04.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.74%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $118,804.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $118,729.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 72.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 219.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 379.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 31.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

