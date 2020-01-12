Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Shares Up 1.7%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (TSE:WPRT)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.71 and last traded at C$3.55, 86,396 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 49,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.49.

The stock has a market cap of $488.76 million and a PE ratio of -48.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (TSE:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

