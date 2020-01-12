WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCG) Shares Up 1%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCG) shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $24.13, 1,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21.

