WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGND) Shares Up 0%

WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGND)’s stock price shot up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.64 and last traded at $41.50, 10,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 266% from the average session volume of 2,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18.

