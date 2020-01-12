WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on the grocer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.20% from the company’s previous close.

MRW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 229 ($3.01) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.22) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded WM Morrison Supermarkets to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 227.83 ($3.00).

MRW stock opened at GBX 187.90 ($2.47) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 198.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 197.68. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of GBX 176.90 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 246.45 ($3.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.68.

About WM Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

