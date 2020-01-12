WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Raised to $74.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.17.

NYSE WNS opened at $66.96 on Thursday. WNS has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. WNS had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of WNS by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of WNS by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,086,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,328,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

