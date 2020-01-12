Wolfe Research Downgrades AMETEK (NYSE:AME) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.42.

NYSE AME opened at $100.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.98. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.02%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,329,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

