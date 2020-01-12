Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZYME. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Zymeworks stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 112.95% and a negative return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 82,322.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,083 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $11,847,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 321.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 60,472 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

