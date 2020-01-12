Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Workday from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Workday from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised Workday from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $180.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.63 and a beta of 1.49. Workday has a 52 week low of $151.06 and a 52 week high of $226.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.38 and a 200 day moving average of $180.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $50,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 801,064 shares of company stock worth $132,707,919 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,609,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,975,530,000 after buying an additional 683,181 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,058,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,748 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 889,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,095,000 after purchasing an additional 315,764 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 52.6% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 572,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 197,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 19,929.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,658,000 after purchasing an additional 545,263 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

