World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Loop Capital currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. FBN Securities upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.63.

Shares of WWE opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $100.45. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.34 and a beta of 1.35.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $4,473,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $684,000. KCL Capital L.P. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 233.3% during the third quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $145,858,000. Finally, black and white Capital LP lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 126.4% during the third quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,690,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

