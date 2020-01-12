X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Shares Up 0%

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.62, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

