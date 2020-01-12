X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL) Trading 0.2% Higher

X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.08 and last traded at $49.07, 741 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.