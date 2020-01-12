Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.07.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.97 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 778.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.