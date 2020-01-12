Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to post sales of $141.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.83 million and the highest is $148.97 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $132.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $561.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $551.94 million to $582.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $572.78 million, with estimates ranging from $555.42 million to $597.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $145.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDN. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

NYSE:BDN opened at $15.47 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $156,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,454,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,772. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,842,000 after buying an additional 1,684,838 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,563,000 after buying an additional 1,415,051 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $9,699,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,789,000 after buying an additional 532,100 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,298.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 410,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 393,033 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

