Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Thomson Reuters posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on TRI shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.04.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $75.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.08, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $48.63 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 116,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

