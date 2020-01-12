Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.46). Tilray reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative net margin of 97.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue was up 411.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TLRY has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on Tilray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tilray in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.13.

In related news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $607,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,444.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $974,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Tilray by 225.5% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth $3,556,000. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.54. Tilray has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $106.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 3.87.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

