Zacks: Analysts Expect NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NCI Building Systems’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCI Building Systems will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NCI Building Systems.

Get NCI Building Systems alerts:

NCI Building Systems (NASDAQ:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

NASDAQ CNR opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. NCI Building Systems has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.30.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair & remodel construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment manufactures and distributes lines of metal products for the nonresidential construction markets.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCI Building Systems (CNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCI Building Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCI Building Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.