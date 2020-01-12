Zacks: Analysts Set $7.50 Price Target for ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO)

Shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $7.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THMO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ THMO opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $12.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.35.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative return on equity of 87.88% and a negative net margin of 89.98%. Research analysts expect that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

