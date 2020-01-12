Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Apartment Investment and Management also reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,535,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,372,578.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 89.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after buying an additional 198,851 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 21.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

AIV stock opened at $51.52 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

