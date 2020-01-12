Zacks: Brokerages Expect CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. CommVault Systems reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CommVault Systems.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $167.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. CommVault Systems’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $69,686.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $32,466.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,374,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,317 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 30.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 297,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 69,122 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 45.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 108,473 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.10. CommVault Systems has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $69.20.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

