Zacks: Brokerages Expect Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Third Point Reinsurance’s earnings. Third Point Reinsurance reported earnings per share of ($3.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Third Point Reinsurance.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE TPRE opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Third Point Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 15,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,912,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 234,310 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 47,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 369.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 624,502 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

