Zacks: First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Given $32.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. First Defiance Financial’s rating score has declined by 3.6% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $32.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.66 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FDEF opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Defiance Financial has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $612.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.99.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 25.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 121.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 117.6% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

