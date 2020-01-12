Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) to Sell

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CUBI. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.09. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 148.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 119,327 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $562,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 210.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 21.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

