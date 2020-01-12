Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.80.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 27,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $131,001.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,167.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $67,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $276,164. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

