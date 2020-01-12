Zacks Investment Research Lowers Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Golden Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of GDEN opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $243.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III purchased 64,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,741.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 4,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

