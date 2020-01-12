Zacks Investment Research Lowers H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get H. Lundbeck A/S- alerts:

OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $38.65 on Thursday. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.04.

H. Lundbeck A/S- Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H. Lundbeck A/S- (HLUYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.