Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellicheck Mobilisa is a leading technology company, developing and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications including: mobile and handheld wireless devices for the government, military and commercial markets. Products include the Defense ID system, an advanced ID card access control product currently protecting over 70 military and federal locations. ID-Check is a technology that instantly reads, analyzes, and verifies encoded data in magnetic stripes and barcodes on government-issue IDs from approximately 60 U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions to determine if the content and format are valid. The company’s products are used to address government and commercial fraud, focusing on age verification, secure access control and software tools, driver’s license readers, and ID validation markets. Intelli-Check Mobilisa sells its products through its direct sales force and marketing partners. The company is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IDN. B. Riley assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:IDN opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 784.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 44,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 115,798.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 299,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 4.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares in the last quarter.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

