Zacks Investment Research Lowers Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

LNDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research downgraded Landec from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Landec has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,167.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $51,204.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,900 shares of company stock worth $242,226. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Landec by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 405,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

