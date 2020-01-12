Zacks Investment Research Lowers Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Luna Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.54 million, a PE ratio of 196.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Luna Innovations will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 67.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 201,612 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter valued at $1,040,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 818.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 111.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 31,897 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

