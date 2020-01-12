Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) to “Hold”

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get DNB ASA/S alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DNHBY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DNB ASA/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DNB ASA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

DNB ASA/S stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. DNB ASA/S has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.16.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. DNB ASA/S had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that DNB ASA/S will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB ASA/S Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DNB ASA/S (DNHBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DNB ASA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB ASA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.