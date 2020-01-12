Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

GN STORE NORD A/ADR stock opened at $140.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. GN STORE NORD A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.56.

GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $456.31 million during the quarter. GN STORE NORD A/ADR had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GN STORE NORD A/ADR will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GN STORE NORD A/ADR Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

