Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. health club company is the largest in the Northeastern United States. TSI owns and operates the Sports Clubs Network of clubs, which includes New York Sports Clubs, Boston Sports Clubs, Washington Sports Clubs and Philadelphia Sports Clubs. There are also three locations in Switzerland: the Forum and the Joggeli Fitness Clubs in Basel and the Luxor Club in Zurich. All Sports Clubs locations offer a multitude of options for everyone, including a wide range of group exercise and fitness programs. Select facilities also offer racquet sports, pools, basketball courts and other recreational activities. All Clubs are fully equipped with tons of strength training equipment, cardiovascular machines and other exercise equipment. Additional services such as personal training, massage, steam room and sauna, Sports Clubs for Kids and fitness assessments are also available. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of CLUB opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Town Sports International has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Town Sports International will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Town Sports International news, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll sold 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $6,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Walsh purchased 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $6,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,702,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,748.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,001,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,503,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLUB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 3,383.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Town Sports International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Town Sports International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Town Sports International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Town Sports International by 6,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 266,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

