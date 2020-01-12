Zacks: Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 48 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KINS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of KINS opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

In other news, CEO Barry Goldstein purchased 5,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $36,911.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 623,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,707.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,358 shares of company stock valued at $92,769. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Integre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 43.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

