$0.27 EPS Expected for TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. TechTarget posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $546,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,675.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 20,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $501,577.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,639.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,909 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 6.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 5.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 123,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTGT stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.66 million, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75.

TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

