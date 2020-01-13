23,308 Shares in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 321.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,380 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,352,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,349,000 after purchasing an additional 87,642 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 17.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,110,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 165,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,282,000 after purchasing an additional 157,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $1,246,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,071,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,318,777.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,256,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $80.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $65.91 and a 1-year high of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $215.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 35.04%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

