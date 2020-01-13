5,236 Shares in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 229,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,357,000 after buying an additional 72,635 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 7,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 433,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,934,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,136,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $151.86 on Monday. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $108.62 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average of $138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,061,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

