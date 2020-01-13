Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells $597,400.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $597,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $627,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.50. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 792,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 200,872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 119,573 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,898,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

