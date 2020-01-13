AdEx Trading Down 2.6% This Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Liqui. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $173,901.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.02006632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00185795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00121761 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Huobi, Bittrex, Gatecoin, Upbit, Binance and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

