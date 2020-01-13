Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,525,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,957,000 after buying an additional 471,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,718,000 after buying an additional 206,294 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 28.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,195,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,011,000 after buying an additional 487,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,104,000 after buying an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 134.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,913,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,597,000 after buying an additional 1,097,432 shares in the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Qiagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

Qiagen stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. Qiagen NV has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

